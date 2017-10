Sept 20 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, saying that the drugmaker’s anticompetitive contracts with health insurers prevented biosimilar competition to its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade.

Remicade generated U.S. sales of $4.8 billion in 2016.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)