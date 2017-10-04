INTERVIEW-Philippine cbank governor sees no need to tweak policy amid tax reforms

MANILA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ plan to overhaul its taxation system will only have a modest impact on inflation and will not require any changes in the central bank’s monetary policy, its governor said on Wednesday.

“Any moderate, short-lived inflationary impact of (the tax reform) need not be responded to by monetary policy,” Nestor Espenilla told Reuters in an interview for the Global Markets Forum.

Espenilla also said a potential cut in the banks’ reserve requirement will be “measured” and “calculated” and that authorities are looking at developing the debt market by creating “longer-dated instruments to support infrastructure programs.”

“It can also absorb liquidity that will be released with the lowering of the reserve requirement,” he said.