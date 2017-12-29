Philippines' M3, bank lending growth slow in November

MANILA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday released preliminary data for November domestic liquidity (M3) and bank lending. M3 (pct change yr/yr) Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul 14.0 14.8 14.5 15.4 13.5 Bank lending (pct change yr/yr) Total loans net of reverse 19.2 19.9 21.1 20.4 19.7 repurchase (RRP) deals Total loans with RRP 18.3 18 20.1 17.9 18.7 Seasonally adjusted data Total loans net of RRP 1.2 0.8 1.8 1.8 1.7 Total loans with RRP 1.9 -0.4 2.9 0.8 1.4 - The liquidity growth remained broadly consistent with the central bank's prevailing outlook for inflation and economic activity, it said in a statement. - Production loans, comprising 88.4 percent of the combined loan portfolio of universal and commercial banks, also grew at a slower 18.5 percent pace in November from a year earlier, after the previous month's 18.7 percent rise. - Consumer loan growth decelerated to 20.6 percent from 23.4 percent in October. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)