Philippine forex reserves hit lowest in nearly 2 yrs

MANILA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Tuesday released the preliminary data on gross international reserves (GIR) as of end-October. GIR Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May (in bln $) 80.615 80.962 81.725 81.065 81.321 82.177 NOTE: The September figure has been revised. - The central bank attributed the decline in reserves to "outflows" arising from its foreign exchange operations and to payments by the government of its obligations. - The end-October reserves can cover 8.4 months worth of imports, the central bank said in a statement. - The central bank said in June reserves were expected to be at $80.5 billion by the end of the year, below its earlier estimate of $84.7 billion. - The central bank expects the country's current account balance this year to be in $600 million deficit on expectations of surging imports. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)