Philippines' exports, imports post double-digit growth in May

MANILA, July 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics agency on Tuesday released data on May exports and imports: KEY DATA May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Total exports ($bln) 5.49 4.81 5.58 4.74 5.19 4.97 yr/yr chg (pct) 13.7 19.1 18.1 8.7 22.0 6.60 Electronics ($bln) 2.74 2.45 2.80 2.47 2.37 2.45 yr/yr chg (pct) 17.8 6.80 19.0 15.9 10.4 -2.8 Total imports ($bln) 8.24 6.86 7.88 6.51 7.66 7.43 yr/yr chg (pct) 16.6 -0.1 18.0 15.2 12.2 19.0 Electronics ($bln) 1.97 1.81 2.01 1.74 1.86 1.98 yr/yr chg (pct) 12.9 -0.2 13.8 11.5 -16.2 19.9 Note: Some previous numbers were revised. KEY POINTS: - Exports rose for a sixth straight month in May, growing by 13.7 percent from a year ago, driven by hefty increases in shipments of cathodes and refined copper, coconut oil, other mineral products, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. - Japan was the biggest export market in May but orders shrank 9.4 percent from a year earlier. Shipments to the United States rose 7.1 percent, while exports to Hong Kong and China rose 32.7 percent and 17.7 percent, respectively. - Imports climbed 16.6 percent from last year, reflecting higher purchases of metal products, transport equipment, iron and steel as the government boosts infrastructure spending. - The country had a trade deficit of $2.753 billion in May, wider that $2.24 billion gap in the same month last year. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)