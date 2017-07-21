FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Philips Lighting earnings ahead on better LED, home lighting margins
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 21, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 15 days ago

Philips Lighting earnings ahead on better LED, home lighting margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting, the world's largest maker of lights, on Friday reported a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter core earnings, as margin improvements at its LED and home lighting businesses offset falling sales due to the ongoing decline of its traditional lamp business.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest and amortization (EBITA) rose 8 percent to 174 million euros ($202 million) in the quarter from a year earlier, on sales of 1.70 billion euros, down 2 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated adjusted EBITA at 160 million euros. ($1 = 0.8600 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.