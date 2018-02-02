Philips Lighting Q4 earnings beat estimates on cost cutting

AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting, the world’s largest maker of lights, reported better-than-expected core fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, underpinned by cost-cutting and lower research and development expenses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 207 million euros ($258.67 million), the company said, compared with 188 million euros a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITA at 198 million euros.