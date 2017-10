AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its core profits in the third quarter rose 12 percent to 532 million euros ($626.11 million), as strong growth in China pushed sales up 4 percent.

Analysts polled for Reuters predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 533 million euros, with a comparable sales growth of 4.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8497 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)