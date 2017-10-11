FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips must suspend making some defibrillators in US; profits hit
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 11, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 8 days ago

Philips must suspend making some defibrillators in US; profits hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology company Philips said on Wednesday it had agreed to suspend manufacturing some defibrillator devices in the United States and would continue making others under heightened scrutiny by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it expected a reduction of 20 million euros ($23.6 million) in earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result, and another 60 million euros reduction in 2018 ($1 = 0.8466 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.