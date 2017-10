Sept 22 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy assets from refiner Phillips 66 in a deal valued at $2.4 billion, including debt.

Phillips 66 Partners said it would buy a 25 percent interest in each Dakota Access and Energy Transfer Crude Oil pipelines and a 100 percent interest in Merey Sweeny LP fuel-grade coke processing unit. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)