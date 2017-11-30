CORRECTED-U.S. casino operators Pinnacle, Penn National in merger talks

(Corrects to “Pennsylvania-based” from “Wyoming-based” in paragraph 1)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc said on Thursday it was in talks with Penn National Gaming Inc about a potential cash-and-stock takeover of Pinnacle by its Pennsylvania-based rival.

There is no guarantee a deal will go through, Las Vegas-based Pinnacle added.

The Wall Street Journal had reported last month that the two companies were in talks for a potential merger. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)