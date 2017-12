Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator Penn National Gaming Inc said on Monday it would buy Pinnacle Entertainment Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at about $2.8 billion.

Pinnacle said its shareholders would receive $20.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of Penn National common stock for each Pinnacle share, which implies a total purchase price of $32.47 per Pinnacle share. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)