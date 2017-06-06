FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pinterest raises $150 mln, valuing photo-sharing app at $12.3 bln
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
June 6, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 2 months ago

Pinterest raises $150 mln, valuing photo-sharing app at $12.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Photo-sharing application company Pinterest has raised $150 million from existing investors in its latest round of funding, which values the company at $12.3 billion, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The latest funding round has slightly increased the company's valuation from $11 billion when Pinterest raised $367 million in March 2015.

The additional capital will be used for further investments in visual technology and global expansion, the spokeswoman said in a statement over email. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

