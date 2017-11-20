FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Pioneer Food FY profit halves following drought
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
German political grandees press parties to compromise
Germany
German political grandees press parties to compromise
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 20, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Pioneer Food FY profit halves following drought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dividend)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Pioneer Food Group reported a 49-percent drop in full-year profit due to high maize prices during the first part of the year following a severe drought.

Diluted and adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 415 cents for the year ended Sept. 30, from 820 cents in the same period last year.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa which strips out one-off items.

Pioneer, which uses maize is many of its food products, said its earnings were impacted by the constrained trading conditions and an unfavourable procurement position for the staple crop until May 2017 following the drought.

An El Nino-induced drought in southern Africa crippled production of maize, sugar and other agricultural products.

The company declared a gross final dividend of 260 cents, equal to that of the prior year. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.