FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
February 6, 2018 / 9:22 PM / a day ago

Pioneer Natural swings to Q4 profit; boosts dividend fourfold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit helped by rising crude prices and production.

The company posted net income of $655 million, or $3.87 per share, compared to a net loss of $44 million, or 26 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production rose 26 percent to 304,989 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Pioneer also increased its dividend, which is pays twice a year, to 16 cents from 4 cents. The dividend is payable April 12 to shareholders of record on March 29. Pioneer also approved a $100 million stock buyback to offset dilution. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.