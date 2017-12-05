FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Piper Jaffray names Chad Abraham CEO
December 5, 2017 / 2:25 PM / in a day

MOVES-Piper Jaffray names Chad Abraham CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Investment bank and asset management firm Piper Jaffray Co on Tuesday named Chad Abraham chief executive and Deb Schoneman president, effective Jan. 1.

Abraham is currently the firm’s global co-head of investment banking and capital markets and Schoneman is the chief financial officer and global head of equities.

Andrew Duff will remain chairman of Piper Jaffray’s board and retire as CEO, a position he has held since 2000.

Abraham joined Piper Jaffray in 1991 as an investment banking analyst, and spent the next 13 years on the West Coast as a banker in the company’s technology investment banking unit.

Schoneman, who joined Piper Jaffray in 1990, has held various senior management positions, including finance director of both equity and fixed income capital markets, as well as treasurer. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

