FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
January 29, 2018 / 9:19 PM / a day ago

Brazil's M. Dias Branco agrees to buy rival Piraquê

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor M. Dias Branco SA Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos has agreed to fully purchase rival Indústria de Produtos Alimentícios Piraquê SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The transaction, which values Piraquê at 1.55 billion reais ($491 million), is aimed at accelerating growth in southern and southeastern Brazil, M. Dias Branco said. Piraquê booked net revenue of 717 million reais in the twelve months through September 2017, the filing added.

$1 = 3.16 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.