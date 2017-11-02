Pirelli says greenshoe option exercised for 1.9 percent of capital

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pirelli said on Thursday that JP Morgan had partially exercised a greenshoe option for its shares, leaving majority stakeholder Marco Polo with 63 percent of the tyremaker.

Pirelli said in a statement that 1.9 percent of shares were bought in the greenshoe option, out of a total available of 5 percent, and that the price of the option shares was 6.50 euros per share.

The statement added that the settlement would take place on Nov. 7. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gavin Jones)