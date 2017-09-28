FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Pirelli expected to price IPO at 6.5 eur/shr - source
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
September 28, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 20 days ago

Italy's Pirelli expected to price IPO at 6.5 eur/shr - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 6.5 euros per share, at the lower end of an already narrowed range, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Books for the share sale are due to close at 1200 GMT.

On Wednesday, Pirelli narrowed the price range to between 6.5-6.7 euros per share from an initial guidance of between 6.3-8.3 euros.

At 6.5 euros per share, Pirelli, which is offering up to 40 percent of its capital, would raise up to 2.6 billion euros ($3.06 billion) through the IPO, including the greenshoe option.

Established in 1872 and one of Italy’s best-known corporate names, Pirelli - which was taken over by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) in 2015 - is expected to return to the Milan stock exchange on Oct. 4. ($1 = 0.8495 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.