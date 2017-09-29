FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli sets IPO price at 6.5 euros per share
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 29, 2017 / 5:49 AM / 20 days ago

Pirelli sets IPO price at 6.5 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it had priced its initial public share offering (IPO) at 6.5 euros ($7.65) per share.

It said shares were expected to start trading on the Milan stock market on October 4.

The IPO will raise between 2.275 billion and 2.6 billion euros depending on whether an over-allotment option is exercised, it said.

On Thursday a source said Pirelli was expected to set its IPO price at 6.5 euros a share.

$1 = 0.8493 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

