15 days ago
Poland's PKN Q2 net profit falls 4 pct, misses forecast
#Banking and Financial News
July 21, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 15 days ago

Poland's PKN Q2 net profit falls 4 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 21 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner, PKN Orlen, said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit fell 4 percent year on year to 1.54 billion zlotys ($424.65 million), missing analysts expectations.

Analysts had expected PKN to report a rise in net profit to 1.87 billion zlotys in the second quarter, due to higher sales and margins as well an insurance payment related to a 2015 refinery accident.

The group's adjusted operating profit, the so-called EBIT LIFO which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, came at 2.46 billion zlotys versus 2.49 billion zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.6265 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)

