UPDATE 1-Merging Poland's top two banks worth a thought -shareholder

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A merger between Poland’s top banks PKO and Pekao would strengthen their position on the competitive European market and is worth considering, but no actions have been taken to move it forward, a Pekao shareholder said.

Last week both state-run banks, Poland’s No.1 and No.2 by assets respectively, denied a report in the Rzeczpospolita daily that they may pursue a merger.

But some observers have said that the state was testing the market’s appetite by leaking the news to the newspaper.

“I think that at least conceptually it is worth considering such a scenario,” Pawel Borys, chief executive officer at the PFR state development fund which holds a 12.5 percent stake in Pekao told private TOK FM radio on Tuesday.

Borys is seen as the economy point man of Poland’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He was also a managing director at PKO.

Borys said that no action has been taken regarding the merger and that the idea of Pekao merging with another state-run bank Alior Bank - an idea he opposes - would be contradictory to the PKO and Pekao merger.

Borys said a PKO-Pekao merger would be good taking into account strengthening cooperation within the euro zone, plans to create a banking union, and opinions that no more than five-seven universal pan-European banks will remain in the future.

Such a merger would also allow Morawiecki to deliver on a 2014 promise to make Poland’s third-largest bank - Santander’s BZ WBK where he was CEO at the time - its second biggest lender.

Shares in Pekao were up 0.9 percent and PKO was up 0.3 percent as of 0935 GMT, outperforming the Warsaw bourse which was up 0.06 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely)