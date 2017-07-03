FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 6:52 AM / a month ago

Polish mobile operator Play launches $1.4 billion IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of Play Communications, the owner of Polish mobile phone operator Play, could be worth up to 5.2 billion zlotys ($1.40 billion), the company said in its IPO prospectus published on Monday.

The flotation will consist of up to 121,572,621 existing shares, including the over-allotment option. The company will not issue new shares.

The company said that the maximum price has been set at 44 zlotys per share for retail and institutional investors, but authorised employees will be entitled to buy the shares for up to 37.4 zlotys.

$1 = 3.7094 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens

