Feb 22 (Reuters) - British gambling technology company Playtech posted a 18 percent rise in annual revenue, helped by strong performance of its gaming business.

Gaming division revenue at the maker of software that runs fixed-odds betting terminals grew 17 percent to 722.2 million euros ($885.78 million) as recent acquisitions helped drive sales.

Group revenue for the full year was 807.1 million euros

($1 = 0.8153 euros)