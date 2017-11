WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run Alior Bank said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit more than doubled to 190 million zlotys ($52.03 million), thanks to a growing economy and the effects of a merger with smaller rival BPH.

Analysts had expected the mid-tier lender to increase net profit to 158 million zlotys, from the 87 million zlotys the bank reported a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6516 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)