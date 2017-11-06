EARNINGS POLL-Poland's PKO Q3 net profit seen 13 pct up y/y

* PKO Q3 results due Nov 13, before market open * Net profit seen up by 13 pct to 870 mln zlotys WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO BP is expected to report a 13-percent year-on-year rise in its third-quarter net profit, as accelerating economy boosts demand for banking services, a Reuters poll on Monday. The state-run PKO BP is seen posting a net profit of 870 million zlotys ($238.16 million) in the third quarter of 2017, a survey among 10 banks and brokerages showed. This would peg January-September net profit at 2.252 billion zlotys. The following table summarises market forecasts for PKO. (Figures in millions of zloty unless stated): THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 ============================================================== Net Profit Net Interest Net Fee Net Income Income provisions ============================================================== Average 870 2170 752 -394 Median 874 2168 751 -400 Lowest 846 2164 740 -410 Highest 901 2189 762 -366 No. of f'casts 10 10 10 11 Q3 2016 769 1971 686 -419 Q2 2017 857 2114 733 -392 Forecasts provided by: Trigon DM, Wood & Co., Citigroup, Erste, DM BOS, DM BZ WBK, DM mBank, Pekao IB, Ipopema, and Millennium DM. ($1 = 3.6530 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)