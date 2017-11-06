FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS POLL-Poland's PKO Q3 net profit seen 13 pct up y/y
November 6, 2017 / 9:38 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

EARNINGS POLL-Poland's PKO Q3 net profit seen 13 pct up y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * PKO Q3 results due Nov 13, before market open
    * Net profit seen up by 13 pct to 870 mln zlotys

    WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO BP
         is expected to report a 13-percent year-on-year rise in
its third-quarter net profit, as accelerating economy boosts
demand for banking services, a Reuters poll on Monday. 
    The state-run PKO BP is seen posting a net profit of 870
million zlotys ($238.16 million) in the third quarter of 2017, a
survey among 10 banks and brokerages showed. This would peg
January-September net profit at 2.252 billion zlotys.
        
    The following table summarises market forecasts for 
PKO. (Figures in millions of zloty unless stated):
                    THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 
==============================================================
               Net Profit  Net Interest  Net Fee    Net
                             Income      Income   provisions 
==============================================================
  Average         870        2170         752       -394
  Median          874        2168         751       -400
  Lowest          846        2164         740       -410
  Highest         901        2189         762       -366
 No. of f'casts    10          10          10         11
  Q3 2016         769        1971         686       -419
  Q2 2017         857        2114         733       -392
 Forecasts provided by: Trigon DM, Wood & Co., Citigroup, Erste,
DM BOS, DM BZ WBK, DM mBank, Pekao IB, Ipopema, and Millennium
DM.
($1 = 3.6530 zlotys)

 (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
