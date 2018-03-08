EARNINGS POLL-Poland's PKO Q4 net profit seen up 40 pct y/y

* PKO Q4 results due March 12, before market open * Net profit seen up 40 pct to 830 mln zloty WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO BP is expected to report a 40-percent year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as accelerating economy boosts demand for banking services, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The state-run PKO BP is seen posting a net profit of 830 million zloty ($244.84 million) in the last three months of 2017, a survey of 12 banks and brokerages showed. This would peg full-year net profit at 3.1 billion zlotys. The following table summarises market forecasts for PKO. (Figures in millions of zloty unless stated): FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 ============================================================== Net Profit Net Interest Net Fee Net Income Income provisions ============================================================== Average 830 2211 758 -424 Median 825 2221 755 -431 Lowest 805 2166 745 -462 Highest 870 2256 782 -370 No. of f'casts 12 11 11 11 Q4 2016 593 2021 705 -421 Q3 2017 902 2197 766 -389 Forecasts provided by: Trigon DM, Wood & Co., Citigroup, Erste, DM BZ WBK, DM mBanku, Pekao IB, Ipopema, Haitong, DM BOS, Raiffeisen, and Millennium DM. ($1 = 3.3900 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)