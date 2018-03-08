FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 9:15 AM / in 2 days

EARNINGS POLL-Poland's PKO Q4 net profit seen up 40 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * PKO Q4 results due March 12, before market open
    * Net profit seen up 40 pct to 830 mln zloty

    WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO BP
         is expected to report a 40-percent year-on-year rise in
its fourth-quarter net profit, as accelerating economy boosts
demand for banking services, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. 
    The state-run PKO BP is seen posting a net profit of 830
million zloty ($244.84 million) in the last three months of
2017, a survey of 12 banks and brokerages showed. This would peg
full-year net profit at 3.1 billion zlotys.
        
    The following table summarises market forecasts for 
PKO. (Figures in millions of zloty unless stated):
                    FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 
==============================================================
               Net Profit  Net Interest  Net Fee    Net
                             Income      Income   provisions 
==============================================================
  Average         830        2211         758       -424
  Median          825        2221         755       -431
  Lowest          805        2166         745       -462
  Highest         870        2256         782       -370
 No. of f'casts    12          11          11         11
  Q4 2016         593        2021         705       -421
  Q3 2017         902        2197         766       -389
 Forecasts provided by: Trigon DM, Wood & Co., Citigroup, Erste,
DM BZ WBK, DM mBanku, Pekao IB, Ipopema, Haitong, DM BOS,
Raiffeisen, and Millennium DM.
($1 = 3.3900 zlotys)

 (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
