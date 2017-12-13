INTERVIEW-Polish rate-setter Ancyparowicz sees flat rates in 2018

WARSAW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s latest pick-up in inflation is caused by factors beyond the influence of monetary policy, so raising rates to counter it would be unwise, rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said in an interview.

She added thatrates were likely to stay flat in 2018.

But Ancyparowicz also told Reuters that a sudden acceleration of corporate credit used to finance investment would be a signal for her to start considering raising interest rates.

Her comments add to arguments that the key rate will remain unchanged at its all-time low of 1.5 percent in the coming quarters and also echo those of the central bank Governor Adam Glapinski.

“The pick-up in inflation is caused by factors unrelated to monetary policy. These are food prices and the second thing that impacts inflation are somewhat higher oil prices,” Ancyparowicz said.

“Credit is rising at a very moderate pace. Cooling the economy in such conditions by raising rates seems highly inadvisable, especially if we are to support investment,” she said.

Inflation unexpectedly jumped to 2.5 percent in November - its highest level in 5 years and equal to the central bank’s target.

Prices have accelerated amid record-low unemployment, the fastest corporate wage growth in years and economic growth at its highest level in over 5 years.

Divisions over future interest rates within the bank have deepened in recent months, with a minority of rate-setters arguing the central bank should pre-emptively raise rates to counter inflation risks.

“I agree with governor Glapinski and the earliest time for considering a rate hike will be the end of 2018,” Ancyparowicz said. “I seems to me that there will be no rate hikes next year, perhaps in early 2019.”

Investment in the Polish economy rose by only 3.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter following a decline of nearly 8 percent in 2016, partly due to a slowdown in the inflow of European Union aid.

Central bank surveys have also shown that a rise in unpredictability about the future tax burden under the right-wing Law and Justice party government was currently the main reason discouraging private investments, following by rising labour costs.

Ancyparowicz said she welcomed the current wage growth, because wages were too low in Poland and for years labour productivity growth has exceeded wage growth. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)