INTERVIEW-Polish rate-setter softens tone after inflation eases

WARSAW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said a slowdown in inflation in December meant he no longer saw a need to raise interest rates in the first quarter and would wait until March to better assess the outlook for inflation.

Gatnar changed his stance to a more dovish one after inflation eased more than he had expected in December, to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent a month before. He had said in November that the first quarter would be a good time for a rate hike.

“My arguments supporting monetary tightening in the first quarter have weakened in connection with the slowdown of inflation in December, which was deeper than I had expected,” he told Reuters in an interview conducted on Tuesday and published on Wednesday.

Gatnar has been in a minority group among the 10 rate-setters that have called for an pre-emptive rate hike, possibly in early 2018. Governor Adam Glapinski, leader of the relatively dovish majority, has repeatedly said he expected rates to remain unchanged throughout 2018 and possibly even longer.

Gatnar also said in the interview that he had underestimated the impact on local prices of a stronger Polish zloty, which has gained over 6 percent against the dollar since the start of November.

“In January, the rise in inflation will not be high due to statistical base effects. I would like to wait these two months so that I will better know how price processes will look in our economy,” he said.

Gatnar said that if new central bank forecasts -- published every four months and known as the projection -- confirm a rise in inflation and weaker economic growth in 2019 then he would favour a rate hike sooner rather than later.

“However, if the March projection shows that GDP growth is not slowing and inflation is not accelerating, then I believe that one could wait for example until the next projection (in July) for a decision to raise rates,” he said.

The Polish central bank has kept its benchmark rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent since a 50-basis point cut in March 2015.

The bank targets inflation of 2.5 percent with a symmetrical fluctuation band of plus and minus 1 percentage point. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)