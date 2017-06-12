Polish c.banker says rates may stay on hold in 2018

WARSAW, June 12 (Reuters) - Polish interest rates may stay at their current record low level until beyond the end of 2018, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was quoted on Monday as saying.

"... prospects for monetary policy tightening seem to be distant. One cannot exclude (the possibility) that interest rates will also not change during all of 2018," Eryk Lon told state news agency PAP, according to the central bank's portal obserwatorfinansowy.pl.

The MPC decided last week to keep interest rates at a record low of 1.5 percent for the 27th consecutive month. Central bank governor Adam Glapinski said he would be surprised if rates were hiked in 2018. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)