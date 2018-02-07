FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated a day ago

Polish c.bank expects inflation to stay close to target in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s inflation will remain close to the central bank’s 2.5-percent inflation target in the coming years, the bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement that underlying - or core - inflation still remains at a “low” level despite a pick-up in the growth rate of corporate wages. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

