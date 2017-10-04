FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 15 days

Polish c.bank reiterates it expects "moderate" inflation ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s inflation will likely remain at a “moderate” level in the coming quarters, the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

“In the opinion of the Council inflation will remain moderate in the coming quarters,” the MPC said in a statement.

“This will be facilitated by moderate dynamics of prices outside the Polish economy, amid a gradual rise in internal inflation pressure related to the improvement in the domestic economy,” it said.

The bank also reiterated that the current level of borrowing costs, with the key rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

