UPDATE 1-Polish central banker Zyzynski sees unchanged rates in 2018

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Polish central banker Jerzy Zyzynski said on Friday he agreed with the bank’s governor that interest rates were likely to stay unchanged until the end of 2018.

He also told Reuters that he expected inflation to remain in a range from 2.0 percent to 2.5 percent in the coming months.

“I think yes, I support this,” Zyzynski said, asked if he agreed with Governor Adam Glapinski, who said earlier in December that rates were likely to remain unchanged until the end of 2018 if current central bank forecasts are confirmed .

Zyzynski’s comments support the view of the majority of the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC), who expect no change in rates in the coming quarters.

Polish consumer prices ended more than two years of declines in November last year, and annual consumer inflation has accelerated since. In November it climbed to a five-year high of 2.5 percent - the centre of the bank’s inflation target range.

“There is no special threat. Core inflation is still low,” Zyzynski said. “If we would be nearing the upper band of the inflation target (at 3.5 percent), then one would have to consider what to do next.”

“The consumer inflation rate alone does not have so much significance. What is important is whether the source of inflation is excessive demand generated by credit. This is not the case,” Zyzynski said.

The central bank has kept the benchmark rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent since a 50-point cut in March 2015. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by Larry King)