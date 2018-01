WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign trade surplus stood at 1.81 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in the first 11 months of 2017, the statistics office said on Friday.

Exports rose by 10.7 percent year-on-year to 187.7 billion euros in the January-November period, while imports increased by 12.1 percent to 185.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8241 euros) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)