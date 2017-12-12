Poland to back nuclear power, remain reliant on coal -PM

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s new Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that his government will support a plan to build the country’s first nuclear power station, while Warsaw will still rely on coal in its power generation.

“Today coal is the basis of our energy industry and we cannot and do not want to resign from it,” Morawiecki said in his first policy speech. “(..) We look favorably at the nuclear energy,” he also said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)