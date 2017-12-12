FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland to back nuclear power, remain reliant on coal -PM
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
December 12, 2017 / 4:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Poland to back nuclear power, remain reliant on coal -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s new Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that his government will support a plan to build the country’s first nuclear power station, while Warsaw will still rely on coal in its power generation.

“Today coal is the basis of our energy industry and we cannot and do not want to resign from it,” Morawiecki said in his first policy speech. “(..) We look favorably at the nuclear energy,” he also said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.