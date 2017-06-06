Poland - Factors to Watch June 6

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GAS

Polish and Danish gas system operators are to announce open season where they determine demand for capacity in a planned gas pipeline linking the two countries, a project which could allow Poland to import up to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Norway.

WAGES

Poland's government will discuss a potential increase in the minimum wage on Tuesday, the Rzeczpospolita daily said.

UBER

Taxi drivers in Poland's biggest cities protested on Monday against Uber expansion amid what they consider an unclear regulatory landscape, the Rzeczpospolita daily said, adding that the government is working on new regulations.

FUEL SALES

Polish fuel sales rose by 13 percent last year while state revenue from fuel excise tax increased by 5.3 percent, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported citing government data.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)