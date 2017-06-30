Poland - Factors to Watch June 30

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INFLATION

The statistics office is due to publish its first reading of inflation data for June at 1200 GMT.

DEBT

The finance ministry is expected to release its debt supply plan for the third quarter and July at 1300 GMT.

PKN ORLEN

Shareholders in the state-run oil refiner PKN are to vote on a dividend payout at their 0900 GMT meeting.

SUBMARINES

If Poland chooses to purchase submarines from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the company is ready to build in Poland's north-western city of Szczecin a facility to produce these vessels there, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

HORTEX

The Argan fund has once again put up for sale its Polish food producer Hortex, Puls Biznesu daily reported. The daily also said that Polish companies Polmlek, Maspex or Czech Kofola as well as private equity funds Penta Investments, Bridgepoint or Hartenberg Capital may be interested in bidding for the firm.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)