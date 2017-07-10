FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Poland - Factors to Watch July 10
July 10, 2017 / 6:45 AM / a month ago

Poland - Factors to Watch July 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INFLATION

Poland's central bank is expected to release at 0700 GMT its new inflation and economic growth forecasts, known as the inflation projection.

RATING

Fitch agency affirmed late on Friday Poland's 'A-' rating, outlook stable.

BRASTER

Producer of medical equipment for self-examination of breasts is opening subscription for its new shares to individual investors on Monday, Puls Biznesu reported.

SUPPORT FOR POLITICAL PARTIES

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would beat the coalition of opposition parties Civic Platform (PO) and Nowoczesna if elections took place now, an opinion poll conducted for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily showed on Monday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)

