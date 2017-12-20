Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 20

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

EUROPEAN COMMISSION

The European Union’s executive may trigger a process on Wednesday to begin to strip Poland of its voting rights in the bloc, officials say, as months of tensions between Brussels and Warsaw come to a head.

ENEA

Poland’s utility Enea on Tuesday officially started power production at its new 1,075 MW unit in the Kozienice power plant after a few weeks of tests.

SYNTHOS

Michal Solowow, Polish businessman and biggest shareholder in Polish chemical producer Synthos, has increased its stake in the company to 90 percent as a result of the tender offer he announced in October, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

Twenty companies have decided to delist from the Warsaw bourse this year, the highest annual number ever, while only 11 firms have debuted, Puls Biznesu daily said.

ALIBABA

The number of Poles shopping via the Alibaba’s AliExpress.com has increased to 5 million, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting industry data.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)