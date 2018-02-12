Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 12

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

POLAND-US RELATIONS

The contested new Polish law penalising the use of statements implicating Poland in Nazi German Holocaust will not impact the mutual strategic interests of the United States and Poland, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party told Do Rzeczy weekly.

CIECH PROBE

Poland’s anti-corruption agency arrested six people, including a former deputy treasury minister, in an investigation into the previous government’s privatisation of chemical firm Ciech, state news agency PAP reported on Monday.

PENSION SYSTEM REFORM

The government plans to present on Wednesday a final draft of legislation that would introduce employee pension schemes starting from 2019, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources.

WIZZ AIR

The chief executive of Hungarian low cost airlines Wizz Air, Josef Varadi, said that one can feel a climate of protectionism in Poland and of supporting the Polish national carrier LOT, he told Rzeczpospolita daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

