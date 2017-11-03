FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 3
November 3, 2017 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

WARSAW BOURSE

Equity fund Enterprise Investors plans to list its Lithuanian tour operator Novaturas in Warsaw and in Vilnius, instead of selling it to Itaka as previously planned, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting EI representative.

JSW

Polish coking coal producer JSW considers taking over a company providing mining services for around 300 million zlotys ($82.58 million), Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

IDEA BANK

Private equity funds could be interested in buying Polish smaller lender Idea Bank from billionaire Leszek Czarnecki if he decides to sell his stake, Parkiet daily said quoting unnamed sources.

PROVIDENT

Poland plans to increase Corporate Income Tax (CIT) for foreign subprime lenders such as the British Provident Financial Plc, Puls Biznesu daily said.

BANKS

Polish antimonopoly office has launched a probe against PKO BP, Pekao and BPH as it considers some of their agreements’ clauses regarding foreign exchange spreads as a prohibited, Puls Biznesu said quoting the office.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6327 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
