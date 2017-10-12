Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 12

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Statistics office will release its September CPI data at 12:00.

ASSECO POLAND

The biggest Polish IT company Asseco Poland said on Wednesday night that it estimated the impact of the sale of Israeli company Formula Systems conducted last summer on the group’s net result at 330-360 million zloty ($91.75-100.09 million).

DOCTORS

Young doctors resumed their hunger strike on Wednesday as the government was unable to meet their demands to increase spending on the health sector, apart from pay rises, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

TIME CHANGE

A parliamentary committee passed on Wednesday a project of legislation which will scrap the time change that takes place twice a year in Poland, if the European Union allows it, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

STANDARD CHARTERED, FIDELITY

Standard Chartered plans to open its service centre and Poland is one of the possible locations for the business which will hire 500-1000 people, Puls Biznesu daily said.

Also Fidelity fund plans to open a service centre in Central and Eastern Europe which may hire several hundred people.

ABRIS CAPITAL PARTNERS

Abris Capital Partners has raised a new fund worth 500 million euros ($593.60 million) aimed at investments in logistic companies, mainly in Poland, Puls Biznesu said quoting Abris partner.

STATE COMPANIES

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo plans to take control over all state-run companies, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting the bill prepared in Prime Minister’s chancellery. Presently the control is shared by different ministers.

($1 = 3.5966 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8423 euros) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)