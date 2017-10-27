Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 27

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GOVERNMENT

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said the situation in Poland does not require any rapid changes in the government, she told Polska The Times Magazine. She added that she will announce her decisions regarding changes in the cabinet soon.

SYNTHOS

Owner of a 62.5-percent stake in Polish chemical producer Synthos, Michal Solowow, called a 2.4 billion zlotys tender offer for all of the remaining shares in the company via his vehicle FTF Galleon, brokerages DM PKO BP and Pekao IB said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Solowow plans to delist Synthos, as it has already used the bourse’s potential and being listed now means only costs and duties for the company, which has also decided to stop paying out dividends due to investment, Puls Biznesu quoted the billionaire as saying.

Solowow also said that a counter-offer for Synthos shares is a risky scenario, but if it happens he might also consider selling his entire stake in the company.

JPMORGAN

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plan to open a new operations centre in Poland has accelerated the government’s works on regulation aimed at giving employers a possibility to check whether their potential employees were convicted or not, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting a business services lobby as saying.

