Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 26

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CVC

CVC Capital Partners fund is conducting talks aimed at taking over Israeli drugstore chain Super-Pharm, popular in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily reported, citing Israeli media.

JPMORGAN

U.S. bank JPMorgan will hire 2,500 people in its new global operations centre in Warsaw, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

FOREIGNERS’ SPENDING

Foreigners’ spending in Poland rose 5.5 percent year-on-year to 10.9 billion zloty ($3.02 billion) in the first half of this year, Rzeczpospolita reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6104 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)