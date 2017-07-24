Polish president unexpectedly vetoes judiciary reform

WARSAW, July 24 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he will veto two of three bills reforming the country's judiciary system, easing worries that the ruling Law and Justice party will undermine the division of powers.

"I have decided that I will send back to Sejm (lower house of parliament), which means I will veto the bill, on the Supreme Court, as well as the one about the National Council of the Judiciary," Duda said after days of mass street protests.

Polish currency zloty immediately rose against the euro, as investors saw the decision as lowering the political risk in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Larry King)