Polish copper miner KGHM reports 84 pct rise in third-quarter profit
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
Italy's election pits populists against populists
November 14, 2017 / 4:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Polish copper miner KGHM reports 84 pct rise in third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Polish KGHM, one of the world’s biggest copper producers, on Tuesday reported an 84 percent rise in its third-quarter consolidated net profit on the back of higher copper prices.

The state-run miner reported a consolidated net profit of 604 million zlotys ($167.36 million) compared with the 329 million zlotys a year ago and the 611 million zlotys expected by analysts.

At a stand-alone level, on which KGHM’s dividends are based and which reflects the company’s Polish operations, the miner booked a net profit of 540 million zlotys compared with 614 million zlotys a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6090 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
