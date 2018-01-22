FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 6:52 AM / a day ago

Polish lender Pekao hopes for at least 10 pct profit rise in 2018 - Rzeczpospolita daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao SA, Poland’s second largest lender, expects its net profit to rise by at least 10 percent in 2018, the Rzeczpospolita daily reports, quoting Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski.

“I hope for a double-digit dynamics in terms of our revenues and net profit this year,” Krupinski told Rzeczpospolita daily.

Pekao will release its 2017 net profit on Feb. 27.

The Czech Republic is the country where the bank could find interesting takeover targets at the moment, Krupinski added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

