Poland's PiS may sack PM Szydlo, replace with finance minister - sources

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party may replace Prime Minister Beata Szydlo next week with Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as part of a long-expected government reshuffle, four sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“At the beginning of next week, there will most likely be changes in the government,” a high-ranked PiS source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Everything points to Mateusz Morawiecki becoming the new prime minister.” (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams)