UPDATE 1-Moody's says Polish judiciary reform is credit negative

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Judicial reforms planned by Poland are negative for the country's credit rating as they would impact the rule of law and weaken institutions, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

The reforms were presented by the main party in government, the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, in three bills that triggered major protests in Poland and European Union warnings of legal action over concerns they would undermine democracy.

President Andrzej Duda, nominally a PiS ally, last week vetoed two of the three bills, but ratified one that allows the justice minister to hire and fire senior judges in regional and appeal courts.

"Poland's judicial reform severely threatens the independence of the judicial system and undermines the separation of power," Moody's said in a report.

That made it a credit negative "because it would drag down the rule of law and weaken the strength of Polish institutions."

Duda's vetoes have exposed divisions within the PiS, which has tightened its control over courts, state media and public gatherings since winning parliamentary election nearly two years ago.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro was quoted as saying on Monday in weekly wSieci that Duda might not get rightists' support in the 2020 presidential campaign, when he is expected to seek re-election.

Ziobro, a former PiS member, heads the junior partner in the governing partner, Solidarna Polska.

On Saturday, the European Commission launched an infringement procedure against Warsaw over one of the bills, vetoed by Duda, giving the government and parliament power to replace Supreme Court judges .

Duda plans to submit his own redrafted versions of the vetoed bills.

Moody's sovereign rating on Poland is A2 with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly and John Stonestreet)