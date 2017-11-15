FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish central banker Hardt says small rate hike may be considered in early 2018 -Rz
November 15, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a day ago

Polish central banker Hardt says small rate hike may be considered in early 2018 -Rz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s Monetary Policy Council may consider a small interest rate hike early next year if inflation is still heading towards its 2.5 percent target, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted central banker Lukasz Hardt as saying on Wednesday.

Last week the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 1.5 percent, as a stronger zloty currency offset some inflation pressures.

Hardt said then that it was too early for a rate hike.

“The fact that at the conference after the November MPC meeting I said that it is too early to increase rates does not mean that it will also be too early in February or March,” Hardt told Rzeczpospolita.

The central bank’s latest inflation projection on Monday sees CPI accelerating to 2.7 percent in 2019 from 2.3 percent in 2018 and 1.9 percent this year.

Hardt said in October that a small hike in interest rates may be needed in early 2018 if inflation threatens to exceed the central bank’s target. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Catherine Evans)

